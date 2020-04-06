Piper Sandler Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of AEL opened at $15.90 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

