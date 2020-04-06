Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

