Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

