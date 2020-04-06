Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.