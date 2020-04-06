BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

