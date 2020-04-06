Brokers Set Expectations for Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amerisafe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

AMSF opened at $63.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

