Wedbush Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2020 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

AAP stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

