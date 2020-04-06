Capital One Financial Comments on Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

