Analysts Offer Predictions for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

