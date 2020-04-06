Analysts Offer Predictions for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Colfax Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Colfax Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Cut by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Cut by Barrington Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report