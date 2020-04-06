Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

HMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $31.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

