Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

HBM stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $496.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

