Buckle Inc Same Store Sales Grow 6.3% in March, Stock Drops by 4.1% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 6.3% during the month of March. Buckle’s stock dropped by 4.1% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $650.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Buckle has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $12,787,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $10,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Buckle by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.