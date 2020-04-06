Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.