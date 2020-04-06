X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($6.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.68. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.