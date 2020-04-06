Analysts Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Loop Industries an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

LOOP stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.76. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

