Analysts Set $1.50 Target Price for Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.37 on Monday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

