AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera purchased 31,763,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $687,997,215.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the 4th quarter worth about $22,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AVX by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 552,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 1,606.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 603,753 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

