Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

