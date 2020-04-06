Head to Head Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) and Its Peers

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.89 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

