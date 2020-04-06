Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENTRICA PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENTRICA PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.40 $1.59 billion N/A N/A CENTRICA PLC/S $28.95 billion 0.08 -$1.31 billion $0.37 4.30

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENTRICA PLC/S.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENTRICA PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRICA PLC/S 1 5 3 0 2.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CENTRICA PLC/S beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

