Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) vs. Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:EGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beadell Resources and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 5 3 0 2.10

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold 13.05% 0.26% 0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 1.73 $80.59 million $0.04 162.00

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Beadell Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

