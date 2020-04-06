Reviewing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AgeX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGE)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -65.49% -98.94% -38.29% AgeX Therapeutics -703.36% -162.94% -118.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 183.92%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $148.36 million 5.70 -$97.17 million ($3.59) -8.57 AgeX Therapeutics $1.73 million 17.19 -$7.50 million N/A N/A

AgeX Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

