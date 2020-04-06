Head to Head Analysis: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Integral Technologies (NYSE:ITKG)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 158.00 Integral Technologies $70,000.00 63.29 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.82% 0.62% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Integral Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Integral Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.