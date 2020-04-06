Head-To-Head Survey: Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) versus Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (OTCMKTS:LOMA)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 9.85% 12.83% 6.45%

Buzzi Unicem has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buzzi Unicem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $656.96 million 0.65 $79.47 million $0.54 6.59

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi Unicem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Buzzi Unicem and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buzzi Unicem 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 2 2 0 0 1.50

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.61%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than Buzzi Unicem.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina beats Buzzi Unicem on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

