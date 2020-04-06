Head to Head Contrast: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) versus MultiCell Technologies (NYSE:MEDS)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

McKesson has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.2% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson -0.41% 36.40% 4.44% MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $214.32 billion 0.10 $34.00 million $13.57 9.25 MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 5.86 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McKesson and MultiCell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 1 5 6 0 2.42 MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $162.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.67%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

McKesson beats MultiCell Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

