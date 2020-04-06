BioNTech (BNTX) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioNTech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioNTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 3 5 0 2.63 BioNTech Competitors 1302 3874 7835 356 2.54

BioNTech currently has a consensus price target of $32.14, suggesting a potential downside of 39.07%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 56.43%. Given BioNTech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNTech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech N/A N/A N/A BioNTech Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million -$56.71 million -55.53 BioNTech Competitors $750.93 million $137.67 million 3.10

BioNTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioNTech. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioNTech competitors beat BioNTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer. It also develops individualized neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

