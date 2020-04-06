Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of RELL opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

