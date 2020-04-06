Goodfood Market (FOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.40 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Earnings History for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO)

