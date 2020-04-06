Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

