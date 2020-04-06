Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million.

FTG opened at C$2.01 on Monday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.04.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

