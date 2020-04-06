Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

ONCY opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

