Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

