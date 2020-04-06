Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICAD. JMP Securities began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

iCAD stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.80. iCAD has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.