Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Reduced by Analyst

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

LYV opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

