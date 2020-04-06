Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Voya Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $36.97 on Monday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

