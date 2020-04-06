Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

