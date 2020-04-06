T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile Us in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,113,000 after buying an additional 643,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

