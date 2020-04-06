Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2022 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $294.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teleflex by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 104,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $159,235,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.