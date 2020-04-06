Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of TECK opened at $7.11 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.