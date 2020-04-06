Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

