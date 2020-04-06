Research Analysts Set Expectations for STEP Energy Services Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of STEP Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

