Research Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of MX opened at C$18.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.32. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$13.24 and a 52 week high of C$80.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,215.99. Also, Director Robert Kostelnik purchased 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,573.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$958,607.50. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $651,828 over the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

