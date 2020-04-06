Cormark Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.75.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$128.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164 in the last 90 days.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

