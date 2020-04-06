Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $640.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.