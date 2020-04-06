Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Reduced by Analyst

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

SKX stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

