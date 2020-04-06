Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

