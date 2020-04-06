Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rayonier Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,116,000 after buying an additional 65,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,388,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $60,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,140,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

