Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $598.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.