Nevro Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nevro has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

