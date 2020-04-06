Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.